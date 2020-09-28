Pietro Tonino, MD, MBA, was drawn to orthopaedics in part because of his love of sports, and he now works extensively with professional, college and recreational athletes. Over the years his team of orthopaedic and sports medicine physicians have increasingly seen more ACL and other injuries in young women. Dr. Tonino received his medical degree from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and completed his residency at Northwestern University McGaw Medical Center. He completed a fellowship in orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedics.