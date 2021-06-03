Pradeep K. Atrey is an associate professor at the State University of New York, Albany, NY, USA. He is also the director of computer science undergraduate program and the founding co-director of Albany Lab for Privacy and Security (ALPS). Previously he was an associate professor at the University of Winnipeg, Canada. He received his Ph.D. in Computer Science from the National University of Singapore, M.S. in Software Systems and B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering from India. He was a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Ottawa, Canada. His current research interests are in the area of security and privacy with a focus on multimedia surveillance and privacy, multimedia security, secure-domain cloud-based large-scale multimedia analytics, and social media. He has authored/co-authored over 130 research articles at reputed ACM, IEEE, and Springer journals and conferences. His research has been funded by Canadian Govt. agencies NSERC and DFAIT, and by Govt. of Saudi Arabia. Dr. Atrey is on the editorial board of several journals including ACM Trans, on Multimedia Computing, Communications and Applications (TOMM), Elsevier Image Communication, and Wiley ETRI Journal. He has been associated with over 60 international conferences/workshops in various roles such as General Chair, Program Chair, Area Chair, Publicity Chair, Web Chair, Demo Chair and TPC Member. Dr. Atrey was a recipient of the ACM TOMM Associate Editor of the Year (2015), the IEEE Comm. Soc. MMTC Best R-Letter Editor Award (2015), the Erica and Arnold Rogers Award for Excellence in Research and Scholarship (2014), ETRI Journal Best Editor Award (2012), ETRI Journal Best Reviewer Award (2009) and the three University of Winnipeg Merit Awards for Exceptional Performance (2010, 2012 and 2013). He was also recognized as the ACM Multimedia Rising Star (2015), the ICME and SMC Outstanding Organizing Committee Member (2013 and 2017) and the ICME Quality Reviewer (2011).