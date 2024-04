Prakash Dheeriya is a prolific writer in the area of personal finance, having written 20 children’s books in finance under the “Finance for Kidz” series, and 15 children’s books in the Law for Kidz series. He received his doctorate in International Finance after working for a year in a beer-making subsidiary of an Indian multinational corporation. He is heavily invested in children’s financial literacy, and is the proud developer of KIDZ index.