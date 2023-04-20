Dr. Preston C. Sprenkle specializes in the treatment of urologic cancers, including prostate cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer, testicular cancer and sarcoma – a rare kind of cancer that grows in cells that connect or support other parts of the body, like bone or muscle. Dr. Sprenkle has dedicated his career to using the latest imaging technologies to improve diagnosis. He was one of the first physicians nationwide to implement the use of the Artemis Device. This machine, introduced in 2009, allows a surgeon to use 3D ultrasound technology and merge it with even more precise magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to accurately identify cancerous tumors. “Skilled and experienced radiologists are rare for this relatively new technique,” Dr. Sprenkle explains. “At Yale, we are fortunate to have some of the world leaders in prostate MRI.” Dr. Sprenkle is also a pioneer in “focal therapy,” which allows a surgeon to treat tiny prostate lesions, rather than the whole organ. This avoids many of the side effects—such as erectile dysfunction and incontinence—that may follow the removal of the whole prostate. “Exciting technological advances are revolutionizing urology. Prostate cancer is very common and current treatments can majorly impact a man's sexual and urinary function,” Dr. Sprenkle says. “Developing ways to minimize the impact of prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment on a man's health and quality of life is tremendously rewarding.” Dr. Sprenkle believes in working with patients to come up with individualized treatment plans. “I want my patients to feel that I hear their concerns and treat them like a person. I am pleased at the end of a long consultation when they feel like they understand their disease and their options.” Education & Training: Non Degree Program-Yale School of Management, Emerging Leaders Program (2018) Fellowship-Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (2011) Residency-New York Presbyterian Hospital (2009) Internship-New York Presbyterian Hospital (2005) MD-Columbia University (2004) BA-Stanford University, Human Biology (1998)