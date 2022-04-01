Dr. Jacoby is a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor with Supervisory Endorsements, National Certified Counselor, Certified Family Life Educator, and Certified Trauma Practitioner, who passionately enjoys working with children, adolescents and families. Dr. Jacoby is currently a visiting faculty member in the Counseling Department at Palo Alto University. Dr. Jacoby has held faculty roles working with undergraduate and graduate courses to counseling students at The University of Toledo, Bowling Green State University, New England College, and Yorkville University. Dr. Jacoby has held the role of president and founder of the Association of Child and Adolescent Counseling – Ohio Chapter (ACACO) and president-elect of the Association of Child and Adolescent Counseling (ACAC). As a counselor educator, Dr. Jacoby is passionate about enhancing the counseling field through leadership and advocacy. In addition to her leadership roles in the ACAC, Dr. Jacoby has held leadership positions in the Association of Humanistic Counseling (AHC), Chi Sigma Iota (CSI), Ohio Counseling Association (OCA), Ohio Association of Counselor Education and Supervision (OACES), and the Northwest Ohio Counseling Association (NWOCA). Dr. Jacoby has been awarded Outstanding Practitioner (CSI-Alpha Omega) and Outstanding Supervisor Awards (CSI-Alpha Omega & ACACO) through several professional organizations. Further she has received accolades as the Martin Richie Scholarship recipient (2018) the University of Toledo Doctoral Student of the Year (2021) and the prestigious Carol Bobby Pioneer Award for Visionary Leadership (CACREP; 2021).