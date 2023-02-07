Raghuveer Parthasarathy is a biophysicist who explores the physical structure of living things and how the laws and principles of physics govern how life works. Elected as a 2022 fellow by the American Association for the Advancement of Science, Parthasarathy’s current research focuses on the organization of the zebrafish gut microbiome to answer fundamental questions about how gut microbes interact with each other and their host to shape an ecosystem that influences the overall health of the organism. Parthasarathy’s lab uses microscopy and 3D imaging to understand how perturbations to the microbiome from sources such as the introduction of new microbial species or antibiotics affect the system’s structure.