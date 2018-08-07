Dr. Rahul Pandit is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology. Pandit completed his medical training at Rush Medical College. He completed a residency and a fellowship in Cornea, External Diseases, and Refractive Surgery at the University of Iowa. His research interests include dry eye and other ocular surface diseases, corneal diseases and cataract surgical outcomes. Pandit's clinical area of interest include dry eye, corneal disease and transplantation, cataract surgery and glaucoma.