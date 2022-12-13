Durairajan co-directs the Oregon Networking Research Group at the UO. He leads a team of graduate and undergraduate students in federal, university and industry research projects totaling over $4 million. He takes a data-driven networking approach to build a "robust Internet." To this end, Ram and his students are developing innovative techniques and tools to empirically measure the network infrastructures; and building systems informed by those measurements to address intrinsic threats (e.g., terabit DDoS attacks) and extrinsic threats (e.g., climate change and naturally occurring disasters). He has published more than 50 peer-reviewed papers and is a recipient of a 2022 National Science Foundation CAREER Award, the NSF’s most prestigious award in support of early-career faculty. Durairajan earned his Ph.D. and M.S. degrees in Computer Sciences from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He joined the UO faculty in 2017.