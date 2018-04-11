Dr. Ramie Gougeon, department chair and professor, teaches courses in archaeological and anthropological theory; historic preservation, policies and practice in archaeology; and area courses in North American prehistory. Gougeon cultivated an interest in household anthropology as a graduate student. His dissertation research on household activities and gender provided a jumping-off point for him to explore power and authority in middle-range societies in the Southeast, and architectural pattern languages in prehistory. He has published on various aspects of household archaeology, power, gender, and pattern language. A recent publication, “Considering Gender Analogies in Southeastern Prehistoric Archaeology,” is an examination of how archaeologists’ approaches to gender analogies are influenced by underlying and unresolved epistemological issues. One of Gougeon’s long-term projects is an investigation of the lifeways of native groups who inhabited the Pensacola area before and immediately after Spanish contact. He and his students are collaborating with Dr. John Worth, professor of anthropology, who is investigating the Spanish contact and early colonial periods. Their combined research efforts address issues of ethnic identity and the material record, and the short and long-term impacts of cultural contact, among others. Before coming to UWF in 2010, he worked in academe and contract archaeology. He held teaching positions at the University of Georgia, Kennesaw State University, and Brenau University, and was a visiting assistant professor at Western Carolina University. His experience as an archaeologist with several cultural resource management companies gave him the opportunity to learn the business of archaeology through a wide variety of archaeological projects in the Southeast. Gougeon is Past President of the Florida Archaeological Council and is Secretary Elect of the Southeastern Archaeological Conference. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a doctorate from the University of Georgia, both in anthropology.