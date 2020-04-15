Research Goal Our ultimate goal is to develop effective therapies that simultaneously target metabolic and vascular dysfunction in obesity and diabetes. Current Research Our research focuses on studies of the metabolic and vascular actions of insulin and how these actions are impaired in insulin-resistant states such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Insulin-mediated microvascular recruitment plays an important role in glucose disposal and is frequently impaired in people with obesity and diabetes. We perform clinical studies that seek to understand how therapeutic interventions modulate biological actions of insulin and the molecular mechanisms of insulin resistance that play a role in coupling metabolic and vascular dysfunction in obesity and diabetes. Our research is also directed toward understanding the physiologic basis for the higher prevalence of cardiovascular dysfunction and insulin resistance in ethnic minorities such as African-Americans, Hispanic/Latinos, and Asians. Professional Experience Fellowship, State University of New York (SUNY), 2001–2004 Residency, Wayne State University Program, 1998–2001 Ph.D., Wayne State University, 1999 M.D., Bangalore Medical College, 1991