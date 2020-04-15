Ranganath Muniyappa, MD, PhD

American Physiological Society (APS)

Sr. Research Physician at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

Expertise: COVID-19

Research Goal
Our ultimate goal is to develop effective therapies that simultaneously target metabolic and vascular dysfunction in obesity and diabetes.

Current Research
Our research focuses on studies of the metabolic and vascular actions of insulin and how these actions are impaired in insulin-resistant states such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Insulin-mediated microvascular recruitment plays an important role in glucose disposal and is frequently impaired in people with obesity and diabetes. We perform clinical studies that seek to understand how therapeutic interventions modulate biological actions of insulin and the molecular mechanisms of insulin resistance that play a role in coupling metabolic and vascular dysfunction in obesity and diabetes. Our research is also directed toward understanding the physiologic basis for the higher prevalence of cardiovascular dysfunction and insulin resistance in ethnic minorities such as African-Americans, Hispanic/Latinos, and Asians.

Professional Experience
Fellowship, State University of New York (SUNY), 2001–2004
Residency, Wayne State University Program, 1998–2001
Ph.D., Wayne State University, 1999
M.D., Bangalore Medical College, 1991

"It is unclear whether it's diabetes or a high blood sugar level that leads to complications. Getting sugar consumption under control might be a good idea in addition to staying hydrated and taking medications regularly".

- https://eu.usatoday.com/in-depth/news/2020/04/15/coronavirus-risk-90-patients-had-underlying-conditions/2962721001/

