Ravi Anupindi is Colonel William G. and Ann C. Svetlich Professor of Operations Research and Management at the Stephen M. Ross School of Business; and Chair of (UM) President’s Advisory Committee on Labor Standards and Human Rights (2013-). Previously he was founding Faculty Director of the Center for Value Chain Innovation (2017-2020); co-Director of the Technology and Business Innovation Forum (2015-18) at Ross. He is a Research Fellow at the William Davidson Institute and faculty associate with the Institute of Health Policy and Innovation, Michigan GlobalREACH, Erb Institute, Donia Center for Human Rights, Sustainable Food Systems Initiative and the Center for South Asian Studies. He was the (founding) Faculty Director for the Master of Supply Chain Management Program (2008-2015). Previously he taught at the Stern School of Business, New York University (2000-2002) and the Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University (1993-2000).
His main research areas include technology and business innovation, global supply chain management, health care delivery in low and middle-income countries, economic development, and environmental & social sustainability. He serves as a faculty expert on a Global Supply Chain Task Force to look into supply chains and national security issues. He was Chair of National Academies consensus study on “Addressing Issues of Vaccine Distribution and Supply Chains to Advance Pandemic and Seasonal Influenza Preparedness and Response”. His work has appeared in several leading journals including Management Science, Operations Research, Journal of MSOM, Marketing Science, The Lancet, and Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. At the Ross school his (past / present) teaching includes Operations Management (core) and an elective classes in Strategic Sourcing, Global Supply Chain Management; Innovations in Global Healthcare Delivery; and Sustainable Operations and Supply Chain Management. He has authored several case studies & reports (a brief summary available here). He is co-author of Managing Business Process Flows (3rd Edition), Pearson/Prentice Hall, 2011.
Dr. Anupindi was recognized as P&Q's Favorite MBA Professors from the Class of 2020 and is recipient the Ross School of Business Neary Teaching Excellence Award (2019), Victor L. Bernard Teaching Leadership Award (2019), and the CORE (Contribution to Research Environment) Award (2015). He is member of the Governing Council of the Supply Chain Risk Leadership Council (SCRLC); serves on the Board of Global Health of the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine; is a member of the boards of the William Davidson Institute, the Fair Labor Association, Every Infant Matters Partners, and ProjectStanley; a founding board member of the People that Deliver Initiative; and a technical advisor to Vital Ocean.
05-Dec-2023 12:05:36 PM EST