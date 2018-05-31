Director of the Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University Medical Center. For more than a decade, Katz has worked to help design systems and implement policies to facilitate a coordinated response to potential microbial outbreaks and pandemics in 22 countries — many low-resourced and developing. She is an expert on the World Health Organization an its International Health Regulations, and can comment on the international response to situtions like Ebola.
No Pitches / Articles Found