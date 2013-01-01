Climate, climate change, environmental change, glaciers, Arctic. Richard’s interests are in weather, water, and environmental change in the Arctic, particularly in hydrological systems driven by glacier meltwater; he is also interested in the communication of climate and climate change issues.
Title
Cited By
Year
Quantifying SSC variability in sediment-laden meltwater plumes using in-situ data and simulated satellite remote sensing bandwidths
2022
Sediment-laden meltwater plume variability in Kongsfjorden, Svalbard
2021
From land to fjords: The review of Svalbard hydrology from 1970 to 2019
19
2021
Who owns the curriculum? Co-production of an evolving research-informed module
2019
Bream (Abramis brama L.) as zoogeomorphic agents and ecosystem engineers: implications for fine sediment transport in lowland rivers
2019
Polar feedbacks in a changing climate
2
2018
The ‘dirty dozen’of freshwater science: detecting then reconciling hydrological data biases and errors
56
2017
Multiple melt plumes observed at the Breiðamerkurjökull ice face in the upper waters of Jökulsárlón lagoon, Iceland
3
2017
Pre-melt-season sediment plume variability at Jökulsárlón, Iceland, a preliminary evaluation using in-situ spectroradiometry and satellite imagery
8
2016
High‐latitude dust in the Earth system
218
2016
Interdecadal variability of degree-day factors on Vestari Hagafellsjökull (Langjökull, Iceland) and the importance of threshold air temperatures
7
2016
Inter‐decadal variability in potential glacier surface melt energy at Vestari Hagafellsjökull (Langjökull, Iceland) and the role of synoptic circulation
10
2015
Conditioning temperature‐index model parameters on synoptic weather types for glacier melt simulations
22
2015
Near Ice Oceanographic Observations of the Breiðamerkurjökull Glacier Melt Plume in Jökulsárlón Lagoon, Iceland
2014
Quantification of Seasonal and Interannual Variability of Proglacial Meltwater from a Tidewater Glacier
2014
The twenty‐first‐century A rctic environment: accelerating change in the atmospheric, oceanic and terrestrial spheres
14
2014
Hydrographic measurements in Jökulsárlón lagoon, Iceland
4
2013
Drainage‐system development in consecutive melt seasons at a polythermal, Arctic glacier, evaluated by flow‐recession analysis and linear‐reservoir simulation
11
2013
Ice Sheet Deglaciation, Younger Dryas Readvance and Palaeoclimatic Implications in the Cairngorm Mountains, Scotland.
2013
Modelling variable glacier lapse rates using ERA‐Interim reanalysis climatology: an evaluation at Vestari‐Hagafellsjökull, Langjökull, Iceland
7
2013