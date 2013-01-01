Richard Hodgkins, PhD

Richard Hodgkins, PhD

Loughborough University

Senior Lecturer in Geography

Expertise: Climate ChangeEnvironmental ChangeGlaciersArcticwater and environmental change

Climate, climate change, environmental change, glaciers, Arctic.

Richard’s interests are in weather, water, and environmental change in the Arctic, particularly in hydrological systems driven by glacier meltwater; he is also interested in the communication of climate and climate change issues.

Title

Cited By

Year

Quantifying SSC variability in sediment-laden meltwater plumes using in-situ data and simulated satellite remote sensing bandwidths

2022

Sediment-laden meltwater plume variability in Kongsfjorden, Svalbard

2021

From land to fjords: The review of Svalbard hydrology from 1970 to 2019

19

2021

Who owns the curriculum? Co-production of an evolving research-informed module

2019

Bream (Abramis brama L.) as zoogeomorphic agents and ecosystem engineers: implications for fine sediment transport in lowland rivers

2019

Polar feedbacks in a changing climate

2

2018

The ‘dirty dozen’of freshwater science: detecting then reconciling hydrological data biases and errors

56

2017

Multiple melt plumes observed at the Breiðamerkurjökull ice face in the upper waters of Jökulsárlón lagoon, Iceland

3

2017

Pre-melt-season sediment plume variability at Jökulsárlón, Iceland, a preliminary evaluation using in-situ spectroradiometry and satellite imagery

8

2016

High‐latitude dust in the Earth system

218

2016

Interdecadal variability of degree-day factors on Vestari Hagafellsjökull (Langjökull, Iceland) and the importance of threshold air temperatures

7

2016

Inter‐decadal variability in potential glacier surface melt energy at Vestari Hagafellsjökull (Langjökull, Iceland) and the role of synoptic circulation

10

2015

Conditioning temperature‐index model parameters on synoptic weather types for glacier melt simulations

22

2015

Near Ice Oceanographic Observations of the Breiðamerkurjökull Glacier Melt Plume in Jökulsárlón Lagoon, Iceland

2014

Quantification of Seasonal and Interannual Variability of Proglacial Meltwater from a Tidewater Glacier

2014

The twenty‐first‐century A rctic environment: accelerating change in the atmospheric, oceanic and terrestrial spheres

14

2014

Hydrographic measurements in Jökulsárlón lagoon, Iceland

4

2013

Drainage‐system development in consecutive melt seasons at a polythermal, Arctic glacier, evaluated by flow‐recession analysis and linear‐reservoir simulation

11

2013

Ice Sheet Deglaciation, Younger Dryas Readvance and Palaeoclimatic Implications in the Cairngorm Mountains, Scotland.

2013

Modelling variable glacier lapse rates using ERA‐Interim reanalysis climatology: an evaluation at Vestari‐Hagafellsjökull, Langjökull, Iceland

7

2013

