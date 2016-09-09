Richard Lachmann is the author of "First Class Passengers on a Sinking Ship: Elite Politics and the Decline of Great Powers" (Verso 2020), which examines the decline of dominant economic and military powers in early modern Europe and the contemporary United States. He also is the author of "States and Power" (Polity 2010) and "What Is Historical Sociology?" (Polity 2013). He currently is researching media coverage and governmental commemoration of war deaths in the United States and Israel from the 1960s to the present.