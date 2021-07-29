Professor Richard Pancost is based in the School of Earth Sciences. His research investigates long term climate change and addresses what we can learn by comparing the sudden and dramatic changes in today’s climate with the changes in climate from millions of years ago. He looks at compounds in rocks and soils, with a view to shedding light on the nature of organisms living there or that once lived there. From this, he explores how climate change affects the Earth system, from the oceans to wetlands. Professor Pancost's other areas of interest explore how climate change creates inequalities in different global communities, the inclusion of African and Caribbean populations in environmental campaigning movements, and public education on climate change. He served as a Special Advisor to the city of Bristol as the first UK European Green Capital and launched two major programmes with the University’s Cabot Institute to explore the intersecting issues of social and climate justice. Professor Pancost is a Fellow of the Geochemical Society, a member of the NERC Science Committee and a Bristol Zoological Society Trustee. Education 1992 - BS Geology, Case Western Reserve University 1998 - PhD Geosciences, Pennsylvania State University Affiliations Member of NERC Science Board/Committee, Member of Bristol Mayor’s Office International Strategy Board, Member of Bristol Zoo Society, Board of Trustees, Fellow of the European Association of Geochemistry, Fellow of the Geochemical Society Accomplishments 2014 - Royal Society of Chemistry Interdisciplinary Award and RSC Fellow, 2020 - Distinguished Fellow of the Schumacher Institute