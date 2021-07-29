Professor Richard Pancost is based in the School of Earth Sciences. His research investigates long term climate change and addresses what we can learn by comparing the sudden and dramatic changes in today’s climate with the changes in climate from millions of years ago. He looks at compounds in rocks and soils, with a view to shedding light on the nature of organisms living there or that once lived there. From this, he explores how climate change affects the Earth system, from the oceans to wetlands. Professor Pancost's other areas of interest explore how climate change creates inequalities in different global communities, the inclusion of African and Caribbean populations in environmental campaigning movements, and public education on climate change. He served as a Special Advisor to the city of Bristol as the first UK European Green Capital and launched two major programmes with the University’s Cabot Institute to explore the intersecting issues of social and climate justice. Professor Pancost is a Fellow of the Geochemical Society, a member of the NERC Science Committee and a Bristol Zoological Society Trustee. Education 1992 - BS Geology, Case Western Reserve University 1998 - PhD Geosciences, Pennsylvania State University Affiliations Member of NERC Science Board/Committee, Member of Bristol Mayor’s Office International Strategy Board, Member of Bristol Zoo Society, Board of Trustees, Fellow of the European Association of Geochemistry, Fellow of the Geochemical Society Accomplishments 2014 - Royal Society of Chemistry Interdisciplinary Award and RSC Fellow, 2020 - Distinguished Fellow of the Schumacher Institute
Title
Cited By
Year
Quantifying the degradation of organic matter in marine sediments: a review and synthesis
592
2013
Analysis of intact tetraether lipids in archaeal cell material and sediments by high performance liquid chromatography/atmospheric pressure chemical ionization mass spectrometry
532
2000
Alkenone and boron-based Pliocene pCO2 records
468
2010
Membrane lipids of mesophilic anaerobic bacteria thriving in peats have typical archaeal traits
464
2006
Consistent fractionation of d13C in nature and in the laboratory: Growth-rate effects in some haptophyte algae
455
1997
Widespread occurrence of structurally diverse tetraether membrane lipids: evidence for the ubiquitous presence of low-temperature relatives of hyperthermophiles
427
2000
Stable warm tropical climate through the Eocene Epoch
389
2007
Two episodes of microbial change coupled with Permo/Triassic faunal mass extinction
375
2005
Biomarker evidence for widespread anaerobic methane oxidation in Mediterranean sediments by a consortium of methanogenic archaea and bacteria
334
2000
CH4-consuming microorganisms and the formation of carbonate crusts at cold seeps
324
2002
Enhanced productivity led to increased organic carbon burial in the euxinic North Atlantic basin during the late Cenomanian oceanic anoxic event
308
2002
The palaeoclimatic utility of terrestrial biomarkers in marine sediments
304
2004
Massive expansion of marine archaea during a mid-Cretaceous oceanic anoxic event
303
2001
Biomarkers as proxies for plant inputs to peats: an example from a sub-boreal ombrotrophic bog
299
2002
Plio-Pleistocene climate sensitivity evaluated using high-resolution CO2 records
298
2015
Changing atmospheric CO2 concentration was the primary driver of early Cenozoic climate
288
2016
Archaeal lipids in Mediterranean cold seeps: molecular proxies for anaerobic methane oxidation
288
2001
Newly discovered non-isoprenoid glycerol dialkylglycerol tetraether lipids in sediments
285
2000
A comparative study of lipids in Sphagnum species
277
2000
New research led by the University of Bristol demonstrates that a decline in the concentration of atmospheric CO2 played a major role in driving Earth’s climate from a warm greenhouse into a cold icehouse world around 34 million years ago. This transition could be partly reversed in the next centuries due to the anthropogenic rise in CO2.
29-Jul-2021 11:15:12 AM EDT