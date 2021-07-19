Mr. Overton has a bachelor's degree from the University of West Alabama and a master's degree from the University of South Alabama, both in history. He has over 20 years of public history experience, specializing in historic sites and museum management. He has worked for the University of West Florida Historic Trust since 2002 and has served as the Executive Director for the organization since 2015. In his position, Mr. Overton oversees all aspects of the organization's operation of thirty historic properties, including a multicultural center and eleven museum facilities in downtown Pensacola and a 40-acre archaeological site with a visitor's center in Milton. Both sites feature indoor and outdoor exhibits focusing on the history of Northwest Florida. Mr. Overton is a member of the American Alliance of Museums, the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation, the Southeastern Museums Conference, the American Association of State and Local History, and he serves on the Board of Trustees for the Florida Association of Museums.