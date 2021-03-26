Robert G. Carroll, PhD

American Physiological Society (APS)

Associate Dean of Medical Education - Professor of Physiology - East Carolina University

Expertise: Animal Use

Research Interests:
Robert G. Carroll earned his Ph.D. in 1981 under the direction of Dr. David F. Opdyke at the Department of Physiology of the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences of the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey-Newark. Following a 3 year post-doc at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS under the sponsorship of Drs. Thomas E. Lohmeier and Arthur C. Guyton, he moved to East Carolina University in 1984 as an Assistant Professor of Physiology. He is currently Professor of Physiology at the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University, and holds an administrative appointment as Associate Dean for Medical Student Education.

Back when he did the actual experiments, Rob’s dissertation examined blood pressure regulation in sharks. His postdoctoral work expanded his interests to cardio-renal integration, which remained a theme for 30 years. He has a passion for education, and now his scholarship focuses on the teaching and learning processes.

Rob currently chairs the Education Committee of the International Union of Physiological Sciences and served the American Physiological Society in a variety of roles, chairing the Education Committee and the Teaching Section and editing the journal “Advances in Physiology Education”. He also served on the USMLE Step I Physiology Test Material Development Committee of the National Board of Medical Examiners, and as Secretary for the International Association of Medical Science Educators. In 2002, he was recognized in the inaugural class of Master Educators at the Brody School of Medicine, and as the Arthur C. Guyton Physiology Educator of the Year from the American Physiological Society in 2004. He received the Outstanding Alumni Award from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in 2005, was recognized as a Master Teacher by the International Association of Medical Science Educators in 2013 and the Robert J. Glaser Distinguished Teacher Award from the Association of American Medical Colleges in 2018. His three children, and now three grandchildren, still question his sanity and judgment.

Education/Employment:
B.S. (1976), University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Indiana
Ph.D. Physiology (1981), College of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Newark, NJ
University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, Mississippi
Postgraduate Training (1981-1984)
Instructor (1981-1984)
East Carolina University School of Medicine, Greenville, NC
Assistant Professor of Physiology (1984-1990)
Associate Professor of Physiology (1990-1996)
Professor of Physiology (1996-date)
Interim Chair, Department of Comparative Medicine (2005-2006)
Assistant Dean for Academic Affairs in the Basic Sciences (2011-2015)
Associate Dean for Medical Student Education (2015-date)

No Clipping


Title

Cited By

Year

Flexner revisited: the role and value of the basic sciences in medical education

201

2010

Evolution of angiotensin II-induced catecholamine release

94

1982

Role of the renal nerves in one-kidney, one clip hypertension in rats.

80

1984

Chronic angiotensin II infusion decreases renal norepinephrine overflow in conscious dogs.

76

1984

CT determination of tibial tubercle lateralization in patients presenting with anterior knee pain

65

1995

Effect of Oral Magnesium Supplementation on Selected Cardiovascular Risk Factors in Non--Insulin-Dependent Diabetics

59

1994

Endurance exercise in mild hypertension: effects on blood pressure and associated metabolic and quality of life variables.

56

1994

A comparison of student performance in multiple-choice and long essay questions in the MBBS stage I physiology examination at the University of the West Indies (Mona Campus)

54

2010

Implications of adult education theories for medical school faculty development programmes

49

1993

Prehospital blood pressures: inaccuracies caused by ambulance noise?

48

1994

Vascular response of the dogfish and sculpin to angiotensin II

44

1981

Environmental temperature variations cause degradations in epinephrine concentration and biological activity

43

1994

A controlled trial of topical nitroglycerin in a New Zealand white rabbit model of brown recluse spider envenomation

40

2001

Incorporating active learning into a traditional curriculum.

39

1997

Elsevier's Integrated Physiology E-Book

36

2006

Angiotensin II releases catecholamines in dogfish

36

1981

Treatment of verapamil overdose with glucagon in dogs

35

1995

Catecholamine release and blood pressure changes induced by exercise in dogfish

34

1982

Design and evaluation of a national set of learning objectives: the medical physiology learning objectives project

29

2001

Centrally mediated reduction in cardiac output elicits the enhanced hypotensive effect of clonidine in conscious aortic barodenervated rats.

29

1994

