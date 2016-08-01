Robert Paine III, M.D. is an experienced Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine physician who has been board-certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Medicine and Critical Care Medicine. He cares for outpatients with a wide variety of pulmonary problems and has a particular interest in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and unexplained shortness of breath. He has a major interest in the care of critically ill patients in the medical intensive care unit (MICU) and has an ongoing research program related to the causes and treatment of acute lung injury.
Utahns are used to periods of bad air. Every winter the inversion descends upon the valleys, trapping us in a layer of muck that makes breathing difficult and conditions deadly for those with certain medical conditions.
“The relationship of air pollution to the severity of pneumonia was particularly striking,” says co-author Robert Paine, MD
- WASATCH FRONT INVERSIONS COULD CAUSE MORE THAN 200 CASES OF PNEUMONIA EACH YEAR