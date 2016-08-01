Robert Paine III, M.D. is an experienced Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine physician who has been board-certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Medicine and Critical Care Medicine. He cares for outpatients with a wide variety of pulmonary problems and has a particular interest in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and unexplained shortness of breath. He has a major interest in the care of critically ill patients in the medical intensive care unit (MICU) and has an ongoing research program related to the causes and treatment of acute lung injury.