Robin Best's research focuses on political parties and electoral politics in democratic systems of government. She is especially interested in the dynamics of party system size, party policy positions, electoral systems, and voting behavior in industrialized democracies. Her current research examines party polarization, support for minor or new political parties, the geography of party support, and how electoral systems and social divisions affect voting behavior. Her work has been published in journals such as Comparative Political Studies, Political Analysis, the European Journal of Political Research, and Electoral Studies.
"Election Day delivered a presidential victory for the Democratic Party and narrowed the partisan split in the U.S. House and Senate. But it was nevertheless a victory for Republicans in the battle every decade to draw state and congressional districts th
Party polarization tends to come before voter polarization, according to new research co-led by faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York.
