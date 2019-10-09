Dr. Roger Widmann has served as Chief of the Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Service at HSS since 2004. He specializes in the surgical and nonsurgical treatment of pediatric spinal deformities and pediatric limb deformities. He focuses on providing state-of-the-art surgical and nonsurgical management for pediatric patients with these complex conditions. Dr. Widmann is a member of the Scoliosis Research Society, the Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of North America and the Limb Lengthening and Reconstruction Society, and he has served on numerous national committees. As Chief of the Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Service at HSS, Dr. Widmann has led a collaborative effort to build and staff the Lerner Children's Pavilion with highly regarded and nationally renowned pediatric orthopedic surgeons and pediatricians. With a focus on clinical and surgical excellence, academic productivity, and care for the underserved, the Lerner Children's Pavilion is the largest volume provider of pediatric orthopedic and pediatric spine surgery in the tristate area. Dr. Widmann is proud to serve as the Leon Root Chair in Pediatric Orthopaedics at HSS and to support the ongoing critical missions of pediatric orthopedic clinical care, research and education.