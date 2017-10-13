Rupal Mehta's research interests lie in international security and conflict behavior, with a specialization in nuclear nonproliferation and counterproliferation, extended deterrence, nuclear latency, force structure and deterrence and oercion strategy. Her first book, "Delaying Doomsday: The Politics of Nuclear Reversal," explored the conditions under which states stop pursuing nuclear weapons programsunder pressure from the United States. Her pieces on the Iran nuclear deal have been published in The Washington Quarterly and her commentary has been published in the Washington Post, War on the Rocks and International Studies Quarterly.