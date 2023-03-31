Dr. Ryan Jensen's lab is focused on the DNA Double Strand Break (DSB) repair response in mammalian cells. DNA DSB’s are critical lesions for a cell and can lead to cell death if left unrepaired. Alternatively, if repaired incorrectly, a DSB can result in mutagenic consequences leading normal cells down a path to tumorigenesis. He and his team are currently investigating the role BRCA2 (breast cancer susceptibility gene 2) plays in the DSB response as well as its role in homologous recombination (HR). People who inherit a deleterious mutation in the BRCA2 gene are at an incredibly high lifetime risk for breast, ovarian, and other types of cancer. He is particularly interested in the molecular pathogenic events that lead to such a high risk for cancer in the absence of functional BRCA2.