Dr. S. Robert Rozbruch is a foremost expert in limb lengthening and complex limb reconstruction surgery. He has served as Chief of the Limb Lengthening and Complex Reconstruction Service at Hospital for Special Surgery since 2005 and is Director of the Limb Salvage and Amputation Reconstruction Center (LSARC) at HSS. His areas of expertise include limb lengthening surgery (adult & pediatric); osseointegration amputation reconstruction surgery; joint preservation and realignment; Ilizarov reconstruction surgery; limb deformity correction; fracture surgery; nonunions, malunions, and bone defects; and ankle distraction. A professor of clinical orthopedic surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College, he is a member of several national medical societies, including in the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the Orthopaedic Trauma Association, and the Limb Lengthening & Reconstruction Society (LLRS), where he served as president from 2012-2013. Dr. Rozbruch has lectured on his clinical and research work at both national and international meetings and has written more than 150 articles in medical journals and chapters in orthopedic textbooks. He is the editor of two major textbooks: Limb Lengthening & Reconstruction Surgery and Limb Lengthening and Reconstruction Surgery Case Atlas.
In an article that appeared in The New York Times Magazine, an Iraqi war veteran severely injured by a bomb blast, describes how osseointegration surgery performed by Dr. Rozbruch gave her a new lease on life.
Dr. Rozbruch discusses limb lengthening surgery, including when it is performed to increase height.
In this PIX11 News report, a woman who had an amputation travels to HSS from Kansas to be fitted with a bionic arm that she will be able to control with her mind.
A Staten Island man whose leg was amputated after an accident explains how successful osseointegration surgery with Dr. Rozbruch enabled him to resume activities he enjoys.
Dr. Rozbruch comments on a new "mind-controlled" prosthetic arm that can allow people with an amputation to regain a sense of touch and move through their daily lives more easily.
After a Vespa accident and subsequent amputation, David continued to experience pain with his prosthetic leg. NY1 reports on how osseointegration surgery with Dr. Rozbruch changed that, enabling him to take his first steps in 11 years without pain.
Medical school student Amber Hamilton was excited to be accepted into the Summer Research Fellowship program at Hospital for Special Surgery. She would be working with the orthopedic surgeon who had not only corrected her severe bone condition with multiple surgeries, but had served as a role model and mentor for more than a decade.
19-Aug-2019 06:05:46 PM EDT
The "I'm Not Done Yet" Foundation" on Long Island has pledged a $500,000 research grant to Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City to establish best practices to meet the changing needs of young patients as they become teenagers and young adults in the health care system.
28-Dec-2018 04:05:53 PM EST