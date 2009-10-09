Dr. Sadis Matalon is the founding director of the Pulmonary Injury and Repair Center in the School of Medicine. He has been continuously funded by the NIH since 1978, and he is currently the principal investigator of two U01 grants and an industry grant. Research and Clinical Interests Lung Injury and Repair, RSV Induced Injury to Vectorial Alveolar Na+ Transport, Chlorine Injury to the Lung, RONS and Ion Channels Education Graduate University of Minnesota, Ph.D. University of Minnesota, M.S. Secondary Roles Professor of Cell Biology, Physiology and Biophysics & Microbiology Professor of Environment Health Sciences, UAB School of Public Health Editor-in-Chief, American Journal of Physiology—Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology