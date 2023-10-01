Sam Osborne, PhD

Sam Osborne, PhD

University of South Australia

Associate Director: Regional Engagement

Expertise: Specialist Studies in Education, Language, Communication and Culture, Curriculum and Pedagogy, Culturally Responsive Pedagogies, Aboriginal languages and remote Aboriginal education

Sam Osborne has worked in Aboriginal Education since 1995 including as Principal at Ernabella Anangu School in the remote northwest of South Australia. He has worked in school leadership programs and a range of roles, including corporation interpreting, consulting, research and evaluation. From 2011-2015 he was a Senior Research Fellow (UniSA) within the Cooperative Research Centre for Remote Economic Participation (CRC-REP) on the Remote Education Systems (RES) project. Completing a PhD in 2017, he is currently the Associate Director Regional Engagement (APY Lands) coordinating UniSA's APY Hub and Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Language and Culture programs. Sam's current research focus includes Culturally Responsive Pedagogies, Aboriginal languages and remote Aboriginal education. 


Qualifications
Doctor of Philosophy Victoria University


Bachelor of Teaching (Primary) University of South Australia


Bachelor of Education (Junior Primary/Primary) University of South Australia


 

