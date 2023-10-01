Sam Osborne has worked in Aboriginal Education since 1995 including as Principal at Ernabella Anangu School in the remote northwest of South Australia. He has worked in school leadership programs and a range of roles, including corporation interpreting, consulting, research and evaluation. From 2011-2015 he was a Senior Research Fellow (UniSA) within the Cooperative Research Centre for Remote Economic Participation (CRC-REP) on the Remote Education Systems (RES) project. Completing a PhD in 2017, he is currently the Associate Director Regional Engagement (APY Lands) coordinating UniSA's APY Hub and Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Language and Culture programs. Sam's current research focus includes Culturally Responsive Pedagogies, Aboriginal languages and remote Aboriginal education. Qualifications

Doctor of Philosophy Victoria University Bachelor of Teaching (Primary) University of South Australia Bachelor of Education (Junior Primary/Primary) University of South Australia