Sandra Arevalo, MPH

Sandra Arevalo, MPH

Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES)

Director of Nutrition Services/Community Outreach

Expertise: DiabetesType 2 DiabetesDiabetes Self-managementDiabetes and AdultsDiabetes and Latinohispanic health risk factorsHispanic HealthBronx and BrooklynLatino HealthMinority HealthMinority Health and Health EquityHealth LiteracyNutrition,

Sandra currently works independently as a nutrition and diabetes educator consultant, as well as Director of Nutrition Services and Community Outreach at South Bronx Health Center, a program of Montefiore and The Children’s Health Fund.

No Clipping

No Research/Citations

Does Crime Really Rise During a Full Moon?

Noting that anecdotal beliefs can affect public policies and practices, a "pracademics" team from the NYU Marron Institute of Urban Management worked with public safety personnel to expore the axiom that crime rises with a full moon, and found no evidence for the purported phenomenon.
29-Oct-2019 01:00:15 PM EDT

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.15834