Sandra González-Bailón is an Associate Professor at the Annenberg School for Communication, and affiliated faculty at the Warren Center for Network and Data Sciences. Prior to joining Penn, she was a Research Fellow at the Oxford Internet Institute (2008-2013). She completed her doctoral degree in Nuffield College (University of Oxford) and her undergraduate studies at the University of Barcelona. Her research lies at the intersection of network science, data mining, computational tools, and political communication. Her applied research looks at how online networks shape exposure to information, with implications for how we think about political engagement, mobilization dynamics, information diffusion, and news consumption. Her articles have appeared in journals like PNAS, Nature, Science, Political Communication, The Journal of Communication, and Social Networks, among others. She is the author of the book Decoding the Social World (MIT Press, 2017) and co-editor of The Oxford Handbook of Networked Communication (OUP, 2020). She serves as Associate Editor for the journals Social Networks, EPJ Data Science, and The International Journal of Press/Politics, and she is a member of the Board of Reviewing Editors for Science. She leads the research group DiMeNet (/daɪmnet/) — acronym for Digital Media, Networks, and Political Communication.
Title
Cited By
Year
The dynamics of protest recruitment through an online network
663
2011
Broadcasters and hidden influentials in online protest diffusion
316
2013
The critical periphery in the growth of social protests
245
2015
Assessing the bias in samples of large online networks
237
2014
Networked Discontent: The Anatomy of Protest Campaigns in Social Media
221
2016
Social science in the era of big data
168
2013
The structure of political discussion networks: a model for the analysis of online deliberation
154
2010
Cascading behaviour in complex socio-technical networks
133
2013
Computational social science: Obstacles and opportunities
96
2020
Signals of public opinion in online communication: A comparison of methods and data sources
90
2015
Emotions, public opinion, and US presidential approval rates: a 5-year analysis of online political discussions
85
2012
Opening the black box of link formation: Social factors underlying the structure of the web
85
2009
The dynamics of information-driven coordination phenomena: A transfer entropy analysis
84
2016
Networks of Audience Overlap in the Consumption of Digital News
64
2018
Handbook of digital politics
62
2015
Assessing the bias in communication networks sampled from twitter
61
2012
Decoding the social world: Data science and the unintended consequences of communication
56
2017
The effects of social interactions on fertility decline in nineteenth-century France: An agent-based simulation experiment
40
2013
Online Social Networks and Bottom Up Politics
35
2014
