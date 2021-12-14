Sandra Gonzalez-Bailon, PhD

University of Pennsylvania, Annenberg School for Communication

Associate Professor of Communication

Expertise: Network AnalysisSocial MediaMedia activismTwitterbig data analytics Political protestonline networks

Sandra González-Bailón is an Associate Professor at the Annenberg School for Communication, and affiliated faculty at the Warren Center for Network and Data Sciences. Prior to joining Penn, she was a Research Fellow at the Oxford Internet Institute (2008-2013). She completed her doctoral degree in Nuffield College (University of Oxford) and her undergraduate studies at the University of Barcelona.

Her research lies at the intersection of network science, data mining, computational tools, and political communication. Her applied research looks at how online networks shape exposure to information, with implications for how we think about political engagement, mobilization dynamics, information diffusion, and news consumption.

Her articles have appeared in journals like PNAS, Nature, Science, Political Communication, The Journal of Communication, and Social Networks, among others. She is the author of the book Decoding the Social World (MIT Press, 2017) and co-editor of The Oxford Handbook of Networked Communication (OUP, 2020). She serves as Associate Editor for the journals Social Networks, EPJ Data Science, and The International Journal of Press/Politics, and she is a member of the Board of Reviewing Editors for Science. She leads the research group DiMeNet (/daɪmnet/) — acronym for Digital Media, Networks, and Political Communication.

The dynamics of protest recruitment through an online network

663

2011

Broadcasters and hidden influentials in online protest diffusion

316

2013

The critical periphery in the growth of social protests

245

2015

Assessing the bias in samples of large online networks

237

2014

Networked Discontent: The Anatomy of Protest Campaigns in Social Media

221

2016

Social science in the era of big data

168

2013

The structure of political discussion networks: a model for the analysis of online deliberation

154

2010

Cascading behaviour in complex socio-technical networks

133

2013

Computational social science: Obstacles and opportunities

96

2020

Signals of public opinion in online communication: A comparison of methods and data sources

90

2015

Emotions, public opinion, and US presidential approval rates: a 5-year analysis of online political discussions

85

2012

Opening the black box of link formation: Social factors underlying the structure of the web

85

2009

The dynamics of information-driven coordination phenomena: A transfer entropy analysis

84

2016

Networks of Audience Overlap in the Consumption of Digital News

64

2018

Handbook of digital politics

62

2015

Assessing the bias in communication networks sampled from twitter

61

2012

Decoding the social world: Data science and the unintended consequences of communication

56

2017

The effects of social interactions on fertility decline in nineteenth-century France: An agent-based simulation experiment

40

2013

Online Social Networks and Bottom Up Politics

35

2014

Online social networks and bottom-up politics

35

2013

