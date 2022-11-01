Sanjay Goel is a Professor in the School of Business at the University at Albany, SUNY (UAlbany). He is also the Director of Research at the New York State Center for Information Forensics and Assurance at the University. He has worked at General Electric Global Research on engineering optimization primarily related to aircraft engine and power turbines. His research group at the University is currently engaged in cybersecurity and warfare-related projects including: investigation of computer security threats such as botnets and malware, risk analysis, security policy development and evaluation, security modeling, and development of self-organized complex systems. His self-organized system research includes traffic light coordination, nano-bio computing, and security modeling. He is currently leading an effort launched by IEEE Communications Society and the IEEE Standards Association to create a vision for the Smart Grid future 15 years ahead. He has over 50 articles in refereed journals and conference publications including top journals such as the California Management Review, IEEE Journal of Selected Areas in Communication, Decision Support Systems, and the Information and Management Journal. In addition, he has been invited to present at 30 other conferences including over 10 keynotes and plenary talks. He is a recognized international expert in information security and cyber warfare and has given plenary talks in events across several countries including, U.S., Germany, Russia, Serbia, Croatia, and India that have been sponsored by NATO, OSCE, and other professional organizations. For the last six years, he has given a plenary talk with a demonstration of cyber hacking each year at the NYS Cybersecurity Conference that garners attendance of over eight hundred people. He is a part of the “Group of Experts” for the Office of Security Cooperation in Europe’s (OSCE) Action against Terrorism Unit. He is also the UAlbany representative of the Capital Region Cyber Crime Partnership and is one of the key members of the international volunteer group Project Grey Goose, which investigates incidents of cyber warfare around the world. He established the Annual Symposium on Information Assurance as an academic symposium held in conjunction with the NYS Cybersecurity Conference and has served as its chair. In its fifth year now, it has received praise from academics as well as practitioners in the field based on feedback from attendees. He also initiated and served as the general chair for the International Conference on Digital Forensics and Cyber Crime (ICDF2C) and hosted the first event in Albany in collaboration with the NYS Police and the NYS Department of Criminal Justice Services. He won the promising Inventor’s Award in 2005 from the SUNY Research Foundation. In 2006, he was awarded the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching, the UAlbany Excellence in Teaching Award, and the Graduate Student Organization Award for Faculty Mentoring. In 2010 he was awarded the UAlbany Excellence in Research Award. He was named one of the three AT&T Industrial Ecology Faculty Fellows for 2009-2010. He has received grant funding from multiple sources including: National Institute of Justice, U.S. Department of Education, National Science Foundation, Region II University Transportation Research Center, and New York State Energy Research and Development Agency (NYSERDA). Research Interests Application of Information Technology in business and engineering applications, Computer Networking and Network Security (including Cryptography and Public Key Infrastructure), Network based distributed computation and availability of services, XML based data interchange standards and efficient implementation of supply chain management systems. Use of machine learning algorithms to develop self-learning adaptive systems which progressively get better with applications in business like fraud detection and target marketing. Soft Computing (Genetic Algorithms, Optimization algorithms)