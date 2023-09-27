Dr. Reece is the Assistant Dean for Student and Professional Affairs, Director of Interprofessional Education, and Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice, all with the PCOM Georgia School of Pharmacy. She earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Mercer University and completed a community pharmacy residency program with both Mercer University and The Kroger Company. Dr. Reece holds board certification in ambulatory care and advanced diabetes management. She served on the Board of Directors and as Treasurer of the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists. She serves as Chair of the Endocrine and Metabolism PRN of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy and Chair of the Advocacy Committee for ADCES. She also serves as core faculty, ambulatory care pharmacist and diabetes specialist with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Family Medicine Graduate Medical Education Program. Dr. Reece has a blog, Reece's Pieces in a Diabetes World, and a YouTube channel, ReecesPieces Diabetes. She presents on diabetes and technology related topics nationally. Dr. Reece was named a 40 under 40 Pharmacist for the Georgia Pharmacy Association (2003), and presented with the Silver Shovel Award by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce (2011). She is a Fellow of the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialist (2017), an Outstanding Allied Health Professional by the Healthy Hall Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce (2019), a PCOM School of Pharmacy Teacher of the Year for Pharmacy Practice (2019), a PCOM School of Pharmacy Faculty Preceptor of the Year (2022 and 2023), and a Fellow of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy (2022).