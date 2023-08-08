In a nutshell: Dr. Sarah Hind studies how the plant immune system detects pathogenic bacteria that cause diseases in tomato and other vegetable crops. Her research contributes to understanding plant-microbe interactions and aids in developing plants with enhanced resistance to infection. More information: Hind research interests combine her expertise in plant-insect and plant-microbe interactions with technical skills developed in her postdoctoral research at the University of South Carolina-Columbia conducted to elucidate the molecular mechanisms of plant perception to insect feeding. Her research includes plans to identify new molecular elements involved with plant perception of insect feeding-derived signals, including molecules found on the plant or within the insect's gut. Her past research includes investigating allelic variation and receptor effects on plant immune systems, the prevalence of bacterial spot in Illinois tomato fields, and biocontrol techniques for managing crop disease. Hind received her B.S. and Ph.D. at the University of South Carolina-Columbia, moving on to become a postdoctoral researcher there. Afterward, she became a postdoctoral associate at the Boyce Thompson Institute for Plant Research. Hind is presently an assistant professor at the University of Illinois. Affiliations: Dr. Hind is an assistant professor in the Department of Crop Sciences in the College of Agricultural, Consumer Environmental Sciences (ACES) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.