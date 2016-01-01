Sarah Mills, PhD

Loughborough University

Professor in Human Geography

Expertise: Gambling Style SystemsYouth OrganisationsCharacter EducationDigital games

Children and Young People, Youth Volunteering, Youth Organisations, Character Education, Digital Games, Loot Boxes, Gambling Style Systems

Sarah researches youth volunteering, youth citizenship, and character education. She has extensive knowledge of youth organizations, including the Scout Movement and National Citizen Service, as well as research insights into the national and international policy landscape of youth services, volunteering programs, and military schemes.

She also has expertise in children and young people’s everyday lives and popular culture, including their experiences of gambling-style systems in digital games such as loot boxes, paid rewards, and in-game currency.

Title

Cited By

Year

Geographies of the event? Rethinking time and power through digital interfaces

2023

Uneven geographies of youth volunteering in Uganda: Multi-scalar discourses and practices

2

2022

The state and voluntary sector in austere times: 10 years of National Citizen Service

1

2022

Between Gaming and Gambling: Children, Young People, and Paid Reward Systems in Digital Games

2022

Mapping the Moral Geographies of Education: Character, citizenship and values

7

2021

Editorial

1

2020

Historical research: Gender, politics and ethics

2020

Educational landscapes: Nature, place and moral geographies

3

2019

Questions of agency: Capacity, subjectivity, spatiality and temporality

110

2019

The ‘youth-fullness’ of youth geographies:‘coming of age’?

19

2019

From Big Society to Shared Society? Geographies of social cohesion and encounter in the UK’s National Citizen Service

20

2018

Voice: Sonic geographies of childhood

39

2017

Feminist geopolitics: Material states

2

2017

National Citizen Service: A Geographical Approach

3

2017

Brands of youth citizenship and the politics of scale: National Citizen Service in the United Kingdom

62

2017

Archival fieldwork and children’s geographies

2017

Jives, jeans and Jewishness? Moral geographies, atmospheres and the politics of mixing at the Jewish Lads’ Brigade & Club 1954–1969

12

2016

Youth organizations and the reproduction of nationalism in Britain: the role of Urdd Gobaith Cymru

16

2016

Politics, citizenship and rights

2016

