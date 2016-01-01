Children and Young People, Youth Volunteering, Youth Organisations, Character Education, Digital Games, Loot Boxes, Gambling Style Systems Sarah researches youth volunteering, youth citizenship, and character education. She has extensive knowledge of youth organizations, including the Scout Movement and National Citizen Service, as well as research insights into the national and international policy landscape of youth services, volunteering programs, and military schemes. She also has expertise in children and young people’s everyday lives and popular culture, including their experiences of gambling-style systems in digital games such as loot boxes, paid rewards, and in-game currency.
Title
Cited By
Year
Geographies of the event? Rethinking time and power through digital interfaces
2023
Uneven geographies of youth volunteering in Uganda: Multi-scalar discourses and practices
2
2022
The state and voluntary sector in austere times: 10 years of National Citizen Service
1
2022
Between Gaming and Gambling: Children, Young People, and Paid Reward Systems in Digital Games
2022
Mapping the Moral Geographies of Education: Character, citizenship and values
7
2021
Editorial
1
2020
Historical research: Gender, politics and ethics
2020
Educational landscapes: Nature, place and moral geographies
3
2019
Questions of agency: Capacity, subjectivity, spatiality and temporality
110
2019
The ‘youth-fullness’ of youth geographies:‘coming of age’?
19
2019
From Big Society to Shared Society? Geographies of social cohesion and encounter in the UK’s National Citizen Service
20
2018
Voice: Sonic geographies of childhood
39
2017
Feminist geopolitics: Material states
2
2017
National Citizen Service: A Geographical Approach
3
2017
Brands of youth citizenship and the politics of scale: National Citizen Service in the United Kingdom
62
2017
Archival fieldwork and children’s geographies
2017
Jives, jeans and Jewishness? Moral geographies, atmospheres and the politics of mixing at the Jewish Lads’ Brigade & Club 1954–1969
12
2016
Youth organizations and the reproduction of nationalism in Britain: the role of Urdd Gobaith Cymru
16
2016
Politics, citizenship and rights
2016
Politics, citizenship and rights
17
2016