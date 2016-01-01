Children and Young People, Youth Volunteering, Youth Organisations, Character Education, Digital Games, Loot Boxes, Gambling Style Systems Sarah researches youth volunteering, youth citizenship, and character education. She has extensive knowledge of youth organizations, including the Scout Movement and National Citizen Service, as well as research insights into the national and international policy landscape of youth services, volunteering programs, and military schemes. She also has expertise in children and young people’s everyday lives and popular culture, including their experiences of gambling-style systems in digital games such as loot boxes, paid rewards, and in-game currency.