Dr. Sletten is and Educator Scholar in the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She teaches undergraduate microbiology and immunology courses for biology, nursing, engineering, and pre-health majors. She serves as a Co-lead for the Education and Workforce Development element of ND-ACES. ND-ACES: New Discoveries in the Advanced Interface of Computation, Engineering, and Science (ND-ACES), ND EPSCoR’s most recent NSF cooperative agreement, is a five-year cooperative agreement that carries an 80/20% federal/state match. 2020-2025 NSF EPSCoR Track-1 Cooperative Agreement, $20 million, Award Number 1946202.