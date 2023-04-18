Sarbajit Mukherjee, PhD

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Assistant Professor of Oncology

Expertise: gastrointestinal medical oncologistcancer immunotherapyGastrointestinal CancerEsophageal CancerNeuroendocrine TumorsColon Cancer

I am a gastrointestinal medical oncologist with a research focus on novel clinical trials and cancer immunotherapy. I have gained experience in translational research and clinical trial design through a Master's program in clinical and translational science. My current work involves understanding the biology of gastrointestinal cancers and designing novel clinical trials to improve patient outcomes. Besides, I am interested in studying mechanisms of immune dysfunction in obese cancer patients and the use of immune checkpoint inhibitors in solid tumors. I have led over a dozen clinical trials as a Principal Investigator (PI) and received six grants as a PI or co-investigator. Many of my studies are investigator-initiated and grant-funded through national organizations like the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the department of defense (DOD). My work has resulted in several national/international presentations and peer-reviewed publications in high-impact journals. As a physician-scientist, my goal is to conduct innovative clinical trials using novel immunotherapy agents and take discoveries from the lab to the bedside to improve life expectancy as well as the quality of life of cancer patients. As an educator, I strive to improve the quality of oncology education and mentor the next generation of clinician investigators.

I have had the opportunity to serve the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). I have been a member of the Trainee Council Working Group, Clinical Practice Guidelines Committee, and the Professional Development Committee at ASCO. I have also served on multiple guidelines panels for ASCO. Currently, I am a guidelines panel member at the National Comprehensive Cancer Network and at the International Society for Diseases of the Esophagus. 

I have been fortunate to receive many national and international awards. I have been asked to review manuscripts for reputed journals and grant applications for federal funding agencies.

For me, caring for a cancer patient is more than treating a disease; it's a healing process involving both the patient's body, mind, and caregivers. I would like to see myself as a successful clinical and translational researcher and a compassionate physician, and a thought leader in the field of gastrointestinal cancers.

Positions
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer
Assistant Professor of Oncology
Assistant Professor of Immunology
Department of Medicine
Co-Leader, GI Translational Research Group
Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University at Buffalo
Assistant Professor
Background
Education and Training:
2010 - MD - Nilratan Sircar Medical College, West Bengal University of Health Sciences, India
2018 - MS - Master of Science in Clinical and Translational Science, University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, OK
Residency:
2012-2015 - Saint Joseph Hospital, Chicago, IL
Fellowship:
2015-2018 - University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK
Board Certification:
2018 - Medical Oncology - American Board of Internal Medicine
2018 - Hematology - American Board of Internal Medicine
2015 - Internal Medicine - American Board of Internal Medicine
Professional Memberships:
Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer
American Association for Cancer Research
American College of Gastroenterology
North American Neuroendocrine Tumor Society
European Society of Medical Oncology
American Society of Clinical Oncology
Professional Experience:
2021-present - Quality Subcommittee, Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)
2018-present - Board of Directors, Esophageal Cancer Action Network
2017-2018 - Chief fellow, Hematology-Oncology, University of Oklahoma
2017-2018 - Clinical Practice Guidelines Committee, ASCO
2016-2018 - Professional Development Committee, ASCO
Honors & Awards:
Clinical Investigator Scholarship Award, North American Neuroendocrine Tumor Society
ASCO/AACR Methods in Clinical Cancer Workshop, Vail, CO
James N. George award for the outstanding fellow in hematology-oncology, University of Oklahoma
Gold Humanism Honor Society
Conquer Cancer Foundation Merit Award, ASCO
Alpha Omega Alpha (AOA) Honor Medical Society
Early Career Reviewer, Developmental Therapeutics (DT), Center for Scientific Review, National Institutes of Health
Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Clinical Immuno-Oncology Network (SCION) Workshop participant
Young Investigator Award, ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer
Clinical Trials
Propranolol in Combination With Pembrolizumab and Standard Chemotherapy for the Treatment of Unresectable Locally Advanced or Metastatic Esophageal or Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma
EA2176: Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Carboplatin and Paclitaxel +/- Nivolumab in Metastatic Anal Cancer Patients
Nous-209 Genetic Vaccine for the Treatment of Microsatellite Unstable Solid Tumors
FTD/TPI Plus Oxaliplatin Well-Tolerated But Not Broadly Effective as Treatment for Esophageal Cancer

Research led by Roswell Park's Sarbajit Mukherjee, MD, MS, shows that a new chemotherapy combination — trifluridine/tipiracil (FTD/TPI) and oxaliplatin — is well tolerated and has activity among patients with esophageal cancer.
18-Apr-2023 10:05:42 AM EDT

No Quotes

