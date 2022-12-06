Dr. Scott Ellis is an orthopedic surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery, where he serves as director of research for the Foot and Ankle Service. He is an expert in reconstructive surgery of the foot and ankle and treats a wide range of problems and injuries in patients, from active seniors to professional athletes. Dr. Ellis specializes in Achilles disorders including acute tears and more chronic degeneration (also called tendinosis). He treats a vast array of patients with ankle fractures and has performed hundreds of total ankle replacements for severe ankle arthritis. Additionally, Dr. Ellis specializes in the surgical correction of bunions in both men and women, flatfoot deformity, sports injuries related to ankle instability, cartilage injuries, foot fractures, dislocations, and big toe arthritis (hallux rigidus). Dr. Ellis is a professor of orthopedic surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College, where he teaches and conducts research focused on improving surgical outcomes. He is currently treasurer of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society and previously served as president of the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation. Dr. Ellis has writtien numerous papers that have appeared in peer-reviewed journals, including on the surgical correction of flatfoot deformity.
“Total ankle replacement is definitely growing, and it has particularly grown over the last 15 years as we have had new and better implants.”
“PSI has been a game changer. It enables us to choose an implant that is the perfect size and to map out a very precise surgery for optimal alignment and positioning."
The study included 82 adult patients who had surgery to correct a form of "flatfeet" called progressive collapsing foot deformity. "[It's] a debilitating condition marked by several progressive deformities that require... reconstructive procedures..."
Vast improvements in ankle replacement implants, technology and surgical techniques have made ankle replacement surgery a viable option for many patients suffering from severe arthritis. A Long Island woman says the surgery gave her a new lease on life.
06-Dec-2022 06:25:44 PM EST
