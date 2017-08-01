Sean B. Cash is an economist with the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University. His research focuses on how food, nutrition, and environmental interventions and policies affect both producers and consumers. Ongoing and recent projects in this area include the efficacy of food label and price interventions as public health and environmental tools, including linkages to disease incidence; children’s food choices in commercial and school environments; consumer interest in cellular agriculture; food labeling of ethical attributes of food production; online food retailing; and how point-of-sale health messaging impacts consumers’ demand for food. He also conducts research in the areas of environmental impacts in food production, including projects on climate change and coffee/tea production and invasive species management.