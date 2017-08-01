Sean B. Cash is an economist with the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University. His research focuses on how food, nutrition, and environmental interventions and policies affect both producers and consumers. Ongoing and recent projects in this area include the efficacy of food label and price interventions as public health and environmental tools, including linkages to disease incidence; children’s food choices in commercial and school environments; consumer interest in cellular agriculture; food labeling of ethical attributes of food production; online food retailing; and how point-of-sale health messaging impacts consumers’ demand for food. He also conducts research in the areas of environmental impacts in food production, including projects on climate change and coffee/tea production and invasive species management.
How is “junk food” defined for food policies like taxes? A combination of food category, processing, and nutrients can determine which foods should be subject to health-related policies, according to a new analysis examining three decades of U.S. food policies.
27-Apr-2023 12:15:43 PM EDT
Tufts University researchers have found that dollar stores are now the fastest-growing food retailers in the contiguous United States—and have doubled their share in rural areas. Households with more purchases at dollar stores also tend to be lower-income and headed by people of color.
13-Jan-2023 04:20:40 PM EST
A new collaborative study finds that roughly only a third of major online grocery products surveyed contain required food labeling information. The researchers from Tufts and NYU advocate for improved labeling practices to support consumer decision making and public health.
13-Jan-2022 10:05:41 AM EST
Systematic review highlights the vulnerability of coffee quality to environmental shifts associated with climate change and practices to mitigate the effects. Findings have implications for farmer livelihoods, consumer sensory experiences, and future strategies to support farms and product.
26-Oct-2021 09:55:33 AM EDT
Using a series of auctions in which people were paid to close their accounts for as little as one day or as long as one year, a new study finds that Facebook users would require an average of more than $1,000 to deactivate their account for one year.
20-Dec-2018 11:15:34 AM EST
Changes in diet have been proposed as a way to reduce carbon emissions from the food system. A new study provides the latest and most comprehensive estimate of greenhouse gas emissions generated by U.S. consumer food purchases, and assesses how those choices could affect diet and climate change.
07-Jun-2018 02:45:52 PM EDT
What determines how kids decide to spend their cash on snacks? In a study with Boston-area children, researchers show that their experience with money and their liking of brands influenced decisions – and that for some children, higher prices for unhealthy snacks might motivate healthier choices.
01-Aug-2017 09:05:31 AM EDT