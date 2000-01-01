Sean Foley is a professor of history at Middle Tennessee State University and specializes in the history of the Middle East and the cultural, political, and religious trends in the wider Islamic world. He has published widely and delivered public presentations to major institutions and conferences around the world. His second book, Changing Saudi Arabia: Art, Culture, and Society in the Kingdom, was published by Lynne Rienner Publishers in 2019 and is based on extensive in-country research and interviews. An Arabic version of the text with an updated introduction will soon be published. His first book, The Arab Gulf States: Beyond Oil and Islam, was published in 2010 by Lynne Rienner Publishers. He has also won multiple fellowships, including Fulbright grants to Syria, Turkey, and Malaysia. For more on his work, see his website www.seanfoley.org or follow him on Twitter @foleyse.