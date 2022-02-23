Shale Horowitz, PhD

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Professor, Political Science

Expertise: Russia-UkraineInternational ConflictPoliticalRussiaUkraine

Dr. Horowitz can discuss political calculations and decision-making behind the Russia-Ukraine crisis. He researches and writes about international conflict.

