Dr. Sharon Oster is a professor of English at the University of Redlands whose teaching and research focus on Jewish and American literature, digital humanities studies of the Holocaust, Jewish studies, and comparative ethnic studies. With support from the USHMM Mandel Center for Advanced Holocaust Studies and the University of Redlands Center for Spatial Studies, Oster developed an interdisciplinary GIS mapping project, “Cartographies of Suffering: Mapping Holocaust Accounts,” that teaches students to create digital layered ESRI Storymaps in order to explore and map individual Holocaust survivor accounts on a collective geographical scale.