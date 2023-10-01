Shelley McGuire is a leading expert in the world of maternal and infant nutrition, and she works to make complex concepts accessible to everyone. She's been inducted into the prestigious National Academy of Medicine — University of Idaho’s and the state of Idaho’s first inductee.

McGuire’s primary focus is understanding the impact of maternal diet and nutritional status on human milk composition and health outcomes during breastfeeding. Her team’s groundbreaking research has spanned the globe, and she found the composition of human milk varies greatly based on where the mother lives and believes these differences likely prime babies to thrive in their specific environments.

