Dr. Sikha Bagui, Distinguished University Professor and Askew Fellow, was former Chair of the Department of Computer Science and Founding Director of the Center for Cybersecurity at The University of West Florida. Dr. Bagui is active in publishing peer reviewed journal articles in the areas of database design, data mining, Big Data analytics, Machine Learning and AI. Dr. Bagui has worked on funded as well unfunded research projects and has 85+ peer reviewed publications, some in highly selected journals and conferences. She has authored several books on database and SQL, and her books have been translated into several different languages and have international editions. Dr. Bagui also serves as Associate Editor and is on the editorial board of several journals. Degrees & Institutions: Ed.D., Curriculum & Instruction: Math & Stat / Science/ Computer Science, University of West Florida M.B.A., University of Toledo B.S., Cuttington University (Liberia) Research: Interests: Big Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Data Mining, Database Design, Data Pre-Processing Grant Funding: NSF CSForALL: $300,000, 10/1/2021-09/30/2023 NSF Collaborative: RAPID, $50,000, 01/25/2021 - 04/30/2021 NSF Collaborative: Elements: RUI: $350,000, 01/25/2021-10/31/2022 NSA NCAE: $375,511, 9/22/2021-12/31/2024 Center for Inclusive Computing: $60,000, 1/2021 – 1/2023 Current Courses: Database Systems Introduction to Big Data Analytics Advanced Big Data Analytics Introduction to Data Mining Advanced Data Mining Project (Special topics on Data Mining, Machine Learning and Big Data Analytics)