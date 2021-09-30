Dr. Sikha Bagui, Distinguished University Professor and Askew Fellow, was former Chair of the Department of Computer Science and Founding Director of the Center for Cybersecurity at The University of West Florida. Dr. Bagui is active in publishing peer reviewed journal articles in the areas of database design, data mining, Big Data analytics, Machine Learning and AI. Dr. Bagui has worked on funded as well unfunded research projects and has 85+ peer reviewed publications, some in highly selected journals and conferences. She has authored several books on database and SQL, and her books have been translated into several different languages and have international editions. Dr. Bagui also serves as Associate Editor and is on the editorial board of several journals.
Degrees & Institutions:
Ed.D., Curriculum & Instruction: Math & Stat / Science/ Computer Science,
University of West Florida
M.B.A., University of Toledo
B.S., Cuttington University (Liberia)
Research:
Interests: Big Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Data Mining, Database Design, Data Pre-Processing
Grant Funding:
NSF CSForALL: $300,000, 10/1/2021-09/30/2023
NSF Collaborative: RAPID, $50,000, 01/25/2021 - 04/30/2021
NSF Collaborative: Elements: RUI: $350,000, 01/25/2021-10/31/2022
NSA NCAE: $375,511, 9/22/2021-12/31/2024
Center for Inclusive Computing: $60,000, 1/2021 – 1/2023
Current Courses:
Database Systems
Introduction to Big Data Analytics
Advanced Big Data Analytics
Introduction to Data Mining
Advanced Data Mining
Project (Special topics on Data Mining, Machine Learning and Big Data Analytics)
