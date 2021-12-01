Professor Cragg is currently exploring mechanisms for digesting woody plant detritus in the marine environment. He is exploring environmental implications of woody detritus processing in the sea through the tropical sites run by Operation Wallacea and through his membership of the Mangrove Specialist Group of IUCN (the International Union for the Conservation of Nature). Professor Cragg's research interests are: - Wood Marine wood borers: the isopod Limnoria, teredinids (shipworms, Bivalvia) and the weevil Pselactus - Innovative approaches to wood protection in the sea - Teredinid and other bivalve larvae: anatomy and behaviour - Borer-microorganism interactions: * ecology of epibiosis of ciliates on limnoriid exoskeletons * microorganisms in guts of borers - The role of marine wood borers in maintaining biodiversity in mangrove ecosystems
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Lignocellulose degradation mechanisms across the Tree of Life
|
396
|
2015
|
Swimming behaviour of the larvae of Pecten maximus (L.) (Bivalvia)
|
130
|
1980
|
Molecular insight into lignocellulose digestion by a marine isopod in the absence of gut microbes
|
119
|
2010
|
Structural characterization of a unique marine animal family 7 cellobiohydrolase suggests a mechanism of cellulase salt tolerance
|
101
|
2013
|
The biology of scallop larvae
|
88
|
1991
|
Developments in the understanding of the biology of marine wood boring crustaceans and in methods of controlling them
|
75
|
1999
|
Development, physiology, behaviour and ecology of scallop larvae
|
72
|
2006
|
Diversity, environmental requirements, and biogeography of bivalve wood-borers (Teredinidae) in European coastal waters
|
71
|
2014
|
Illustrated glossary of the Bivalvia
|
66
|
2012
|
Investigating the taxonomy and systematics of marine wood borers (Bivalvia: Teredinidae) combining evidence from morphology, DNA barcodes and nuclear locus sequences
|
56
|
2012
|
The ultrastructure of the statocysts in the pediveliger larvae of Pecten maximus (L.)(Bivalvia)
|
51
|
1977
|
Laboratory screening of tropical hardwoods for natural resistance to the marine borer Limnoria quadripunctata: The role of leachable and non-leachable factors
|
42
|
2008
|
THE ADDUCTOR AND RETRACTOR MUSCLES OF THE VELIGER OF PECTEN MAXIMUS (L.) (BIVALVIA)
|
39
|
1985
|
The phylogenetic significance of some anatomical features of bivalve veliger larvae
|
36
|
1996
|
Introduction, dispersal and naturalization of the Manila clam Ruditapes philippinarum in British estuaries, 1980–2010
|
33
|
2015
|
The life history characteristics of the wood-boring bivalve Teredo bartschi are suited to the elevated salinity, oligotrophic circulation in the Gulf of Aqaba, Red Sea
|
33
|
2009
|
THE CILIATED RIM OF THE VELUM OF LARVAE OF PECTEN MAXIMUS (BIVALVIA: PECTINIDAE)
|
33
|
1989
|
The swimming behaviour and the pressure responses of the veliconcha larvae of Ostrea edulis (L.)
|
33
|
1975
|
Biogeography of wood-boring crustaceans (Isopoda: Limnoriidae) established in European coastal waters
|
32
|
2014
|
Vascular plants are globally significant contributors to marine carbon fluxes and sinks
|
31
|
2020
Professor Cragg's comments on the discovery of Endurance Endeavour is in excellent condition principally due to not getting eaten by marine wood borers (shipworms, xylophagaids, gribble). Shipworms have been the bane of wooden ships throughout history and determined ship design from the classical Greek period through to Nelson's time and even today. There are marine borers that can tolerate low water temperatures and gribble and the xylophagaids tolerate the very deep waters such as those where Endurance is located, shipworms are much more common in surface waters. Xylophagaids are related to shipworms and don't have a convenient vernacular name as they are mainly restricted to deep waters and so are rarely a threat to human activities (the xylo relates to wood: think xylophone, the phaga bit relates to eating). The lack of wood borers is probably due to lack of wood in the Antarctic, so no opportunity for borers to become established. The ocean current driven by winds that circulate around the Antarctic continent appears to act as a barrier to the spread of marine organisms from outside the polar area. Decay of wood by marine bacteria and marine fungi is very slow, especially at low temperatures.
