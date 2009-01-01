Simon Martin, PhD

Simon Martin, PhD

Loughborough University

Senior Lecturer in Materials and Director of Studies

Expertise: Plastics and polymersmaterials for prostheticsX-ray scatteringNeutron Scatteringresponsive coatings

Plastics and polymers; materials for prosthetics; materials for additive manufacturing; responsive materials; responsive coatings; neutron scattering; X-ray scattering.
Simon is an expert in characterising materials – particularly plastics and polymers – and in developing materials to meet new challenges.
This ranges from antimicrobial nano-scale coatings to new materials for prosthetics.

No Clipping

Title

Cited By

Year

3D-printable zwitterionic nano-composite hydrogel system for biomedical applications

19

2020

The effect of print speed and material aging on the mechanical properties of a self-healing nanocomposite hydrogel

4

2020

Bio-inspired platelet reinforced elastomeric-ceramic composites for impact and high strain rate applications

10

2019

Liquid–liquid phase separation morphologies in ultra-white beetle scales and a synthetic equivalent

28

2019

Maxillofacial prostheses challenges in resource constrained regions

13

2019

Mechanical and morphological effect of plant based antimicrobial solutions on maxillofacial silicone elastomer

10

2018

Wing scale ultrastructure underlying convergent and divergent iridescent colours in mimetic Heliconius butterflies

39

2018

Process energetics for the hydrothermal carbonisation of human faecal wastes

62

2015

Hydrothermal carbonization of primary sewage sludge and synthetic faeces: Effect of reaction temperature and time on filterability

29

2015

Hydrothermal carbonisation of sewage sludge: Effect of process conditions on product characteristics and methane production

294

2015

Kinetics of faecal biomass hydrothermal carbonisation for hydrochar production

130

2013

A toilet system based on hydrothermal carbonization

9

2012

Voltage-induced swelling and deswelling of weak polybase brushes

62

2011

In situ imaging and height reconstruction of phase separation processes in polymer blends during spin coating

77

2011

Structure of films of poly (3, 4-ethylene dioxythiophene)-poly (styrene sulfonate) crosslinked with glycerol

15

2011

A solution concentration dependent transition from self-stratification to lateral phase separation in spin-cast PS: d-PMMA thin films

40

2010

A solution concentration dependent transition from self-stratification to lateral phase separation in spin-cast PS: d-PMMA thin films

40

2010

Observation of the complete rupture of a buried polymer layer by off-specular neutron reflectometry

10

2009

Synthesis, characterization and swelling behaviour of poly (methacrylic acid) brushes synthesized using atom transfer radical polymerization

97

2009

The Impact of Interfacial Mixing on Förster Transfer at Conjugated Polymer Heterojunctions

27

2009

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.08023