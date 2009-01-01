Plastics and polymers; materials for prosthetics; materials for additive manufacturing; responsive materials; responsive coatings; neutron scattering; X-ray scattering. Simon is an expert in characterising materials – particularly plastics and polymers – and in developing materials to meet new challenges. This ranges from antimicrobial nano-scale coatings to new materials for prosthetics.
Title
Cited By
Year
3D-printable zwitterionic nano-composite hydrogel system for biomedical applications
19
2020
The effect of print speed and material aging on the mechanical properties of a self-healing nanocomposite hydrogel
4
2020
Bio-inspired platelet reinforced elastomeric-ceramic composites for impact and high strain rate applications
10
2019
Liquid–liquid phase separation morphologies in ultra-white beetle scales and a synthetic equivalent
28
2019
Maxillofacial prostheses challenges in resource constrained regions
13
2019
Mechanical and morphological effect of plant based antimicrobial solutions on maxillofacial silicone elastomer
10
2018
Wing scale ultrastructure underlying convergent and divergent iridescent colours in mimetic Heliconius butterflies
39
2018
Process energetics for the hydrothermal carbonisation of human faecal wastes
62
2015
Hydrothermal carbonization of primary sewage sludge and synthetic faeces: Effect of reaction temperature and time on filterability
29
2015
Hydrothermal carbonisation of sewage sludge: Effect of process conditions on product characteristics and methane production
294
2015
Kinetics of faecal biomass hydrothermal carbonisation for hydrochar production
130
2013
A toilet system based on hydrothermal carbonization
9
2012
Voltage-induced swelling and deswelling of weak polybase brushes
62
2011
In situ imaging and height reconstruction of phase separation processes in polymer blends during spin coating
77
2011
Structure of films of poly (3, 4-ethylene dioxythiophene)-poly (styrene sulfonate) crosslinked with glycerol
15
2011
A solution concentration dependent transition from self-stratification to lateral phase separation in spin-cast PS: d-PMMA thin films
40
2010
Observation of the complete rupture of a buried polymer layer by off-specular neutron reflectometry
10
2009
Synthesis, characterization and swelling behaviour of poly (methacrylic acid) brushes synthesized using atom transfer radical polymerization
97
2009
The Impact of Interfacial Mixing on Förster Transfer at Conjugated Polymer Heterojunctions
27
2009