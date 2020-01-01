Simone Natale, PhD

Loughborough University

Senior Lecturer in Communication and Media Studies

Expertise: Artificial Intelligencemedia and the supernaturalhistory of digital mediamedia and technologyspiritual beliefs

Artificial Intelligence, history of digital media, history of computing, media and the supernatural, social imaginaries of media and technology.

Dr Natale is an expert in the history of digital media and in technology's relationship with secular and spiritual beliefs. His current research examines the interactive and communicative dimension of AI, interrogating how humans perceive and react to communications with intelligence agents such as AI voice assistants.

Title

Cited By

Year

Al, Human-Machine

2023

Ideal technologies, ideal women: AI and gender imaginaries in Redditors’ discussions on the Replika bot girlfriend

5

2023

Editorial: Encounters with Western media theory

2023

AI, Human–Machine Communication and Deception

2023

Inventing the dark Web: Criminalization of privacy and the apocalyptic turn in the imaginary of the Web

1

2022

Reclaiming the human in machine cultures: Introduction

9

2022

The Lovelace effect: Perceptions of creativity in machines

5

2022

Macchine ingannevoli: Comunicazione, tecnologia, intelligenza artificiale

2022

Circuits of Practice research report: Narrating Histories of Computing and Digital Media in Museum Environments

2022

Deceitful media: Artificial intelligence and social life after the Turing test

77

2021

Inteligência Artificial, Comunicação e Enganação

2021

E se l’inganno è banale? Per una nuova teoria dei media nell’epoca della disinformazione

2021

Artificial Intelligence: Reframing Thinking Machines within the History of Communication

2021

Deceitful Media

2021

When digital becomes the object: Developing computing histories in museums

2021

Browsing with Alexa: Interrogating the impact of voice assistants as web interfaces

24

2021

Communicating through or communicating with: Approaching Artificial Intelligence from a communication and media studies perspective

11

2021

The limits and boundaries of digital disconnection

29

2020

Vinyl won’t save us: reframing disconnection as engagement

38

2020

Imagining the thinking machine: Technological myths and the rise of artificial intelligence. Convergence: The International Journal of Research into New Media Technologies, 26 …

5

2020

