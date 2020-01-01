Artificial Intelligence, history of digital media, history of computing, media and the supernatural, social imaginaries of media and technology. Dr Natale is an expert in the history of digital media and in technology's relationship with secular and spiritual beliefs. His current research examines the interactive and communicative dimension of AI, interrogating how humans perceive and react to communications with intelligence agents such as AI voice assistants.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Al, Human-Machine
|
2023
|
Ideal technologies, ideal women: AI and gender imaginaries in Redditors’ discussions on the Replika bot girlfriend
|
5
|
2023
|
Editorial: Encounters with Western media theory
|
2023
|
AI, Human–Machine Communication and Deception
|
2023
|
Inventing the dark Web: Criminalization of privacy and the apocalyptic turn in the imaginary of the Web
|
1
|
2022
|
Reclaiming the human in machine cultures: Introduction
|
9
|
2022
|
The Lovelace effect: Perceptions of creativity in machines
|
5
|
2022
|
Macchine ingannevoli: Comunicazione, tecnologia, intelligenza artificiale
|
2022
|
Circuits of Practice research report: Narrating Histories of Computing and Digital Media in Museum Environments
|
2022
|
Deceitful media: Artificial intelligence and social life after the Turing test
|
77
|
2021
|
Inteligência Artificial, Comunicação e Enganação
|
2021
|
E se l’inganno è banale? Per una nuova teoria dei media nell’epoca della disinformazione
|
2021
|
Artificial Intelligence: Reframing Thinking Machines within the History of Communication
|
2021
|
Deceitful Media
|
2021
|
When digital becomes the object: Developing computing histories in museums
|
2021
|
Browsing with Alexa: Interrogating the impact of voice assistants as web interfaces
|
24
|
2021
|
Communicating through or communicating with: Approaching Artificial Intelligence from a communication and media studies perspective
|
11
|
2021
|
The limits and boundaries of digital disconnection
|
29
|
2020
|
Vinyl won’t save us: reframing disconnection as engagement
|
38
|
2020
|
Imagining the thinking machine: Technological myths and the rise of artificial intelligence. Convergence: The International Journal of Research into New Media Technologies, 26 …
|
5
|
2020