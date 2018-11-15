Dr. Sita G. Patel is a clinical and community psychologist with research interests in global mental health, and culture and context as they relate to immigrant mental health. Her work uses mixed-methods approaches to study acculturation stress, psychological, social, and academic adjustment, and access to treatment for mental illness among immigrant and minority populations. Her current projects include an APA Div. 27-funded longitudinal school-based study of risk and resiliency among newcomer adolescent immigrants; a community partnership focusing on refugee mental health and access to treatment for trauma; and a USAID-funded study of trauma healing as a component of peace building in the Central African Republic. Dr. Patel was awarded a U.C. Berkeley Dissertation Award in 2006, an American Psychological Foundation Graduate Research Award in 2008, and an NIH Health Disparities Research Loan Repayment grant in 2009. Dr. Patel completed the predoctoral internship at the Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons (St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital), with specialties in cultural competency using evidence-based therapy, and intensive treatment for personality disorders. Her postdoctoral training, at the University of California, San Francisco (Community Academic Research Training Alliance), focused on community-based participatory partnership research. Prior to joining the Palo Alto University faculty, Dr. Patel was an Adjunct Instructor at New York University, University of San Francisco, and U.C. Berkeley, teaching courses on Educational, Abnormal, and Cultural Psychology. Dr. Patel currently teaches doctoral-level courses on cultural competency, mental health disparities, global mental health, child trauma, child and adolescent development, and personality disorders/ Dialectical Behavior Therapy. Dr. Patel is a licensed clinical psychologist and currently sits on the editorial board for the American Journal of Orthopsychiatry, and on the Board of Directors for Partnerships for Trauma Recovery, a Berkeley-based non-profit agency providing mental health and advocacy services for refugee victims of global human rights abuses.