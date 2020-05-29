default-image-newswise

Stephen Edge, MD

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Vice President for Healthcare Outcomes and Policy

Expertise: Breast CancerBreast Cancer SurgerySurgerycancer incidenceHealth Care DeliveryHealth Care Outcomes

Vice President for Healthcare Outcomes and Policy, Roswell Park Cancer Institute
Areas of expertise: Breast cancer, breast cancer surgery, cancer incidence, health care delivery, measuring quality of health care, health care outcomes

Decisions to Stray From Clinical Oncology Pathways Are Often Justified, Roswell Park Analysis Shows

Clinical oncology pathways are an important tool, helping cancer care providers and their patients to zero in on the most appropriate care plan. But a treating professional’s decision to depart from the recommendations of these decision-support resources may be well-founded and in the patient’s best interests, a new Roswell Park study shows.
29-May-2020 01:25:39 PM EDT

