Vice President for Healthcare Outcomes and Policy, Roswell Park Cancer Institute Areas of expertise: Breast cancer, breast cancer surgery, cancer incidence, health care delivery, measuring quality of health care, health care outcomes
Clinical oncology pathways are an important tool, helping cancer care providers and their patients to zero in on the most appropriate care plan. But a treating professional’s decision to depart from the recommendations of these decision-support resources may be well-founded and in the patient’s best interests, a new Roswell Park study shows.
