Prof. Davis works to understand and find ways to meet the challenge of satisfying global demand for energy, food, and goods without emitting carbon dioxide to the atmosphere. He is interested in studies of coupled human and natural systems and sustainable systems analysis, including: energy technology and policy; of pollution and resources embodied in international trade; of socio-economic inertia and “lock-in” of environmental problems; and of the complex interactions of energy systems, agriculture, climate change, and global ecology.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Consumption-based accounting of CO2 emissions
|
1821
|
2010
|
Greenhouse gas mitigation by agricultural intensification
|
1162
|
2010
|
Future CO2 emissions and climate change from existing energy infrastructure
|
1107
|
2010
|
Biophysical and economic limits to negative CO2 emissions
|
1035
|
2015
|
Reduced carbon emission estimates from fossil fuel combustion and cement production in China
|
960
|
2015
|
Systems integration for global sustainability
|
926
|
2015
|
Net-zero emissions energy systems
|
833
|
2018
|
Transboundary health impacts of transported global air pollution and international trade
|
651
|
2017
|
Outsourcing CO2 within china
|
520
|
2013
|
Carbon lock-in: types, causes, and policy implications
|
505
|
2016
|
The supply chain of CO2 emissions
|
477
|
2011
|
China’s international trade and air pollution in the United States
|
438
|
2014
|
Near-real-time monitoring of global CO2 emissions reveals the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic
|
435
|
2020
|
Global supply-chain effects of COVID-19 control measures
|
434
|
2020
|
Enhanced secondary pollution offset reduction of primary emissions during COVID 19 lockdown in China
|
404
|
2020
|
Sharing a quota on cumulative emissions
|
372
|
2014
|
Committed emissions from existing energy infrastructure jeopardize 1.5 °C climate target
|
358
|
2019
|
A synthesis of carbon in international trade
|
352
|
2012
|
Drivers of the US CO2 emissions 1997–2013
|
327
|
2015
|
Evaluation of a proposal for reliable low-cost grid power with 100% wind, water, and solar
|
325
|
2017