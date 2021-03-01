Steven Mayer, MD, sports medicine physician and medical director of the Northwestern Medicine Running Medicine Clinic. Dr. Mayer received a doctor of medicine from Indiana University School of Medicine in 2002. He completed an internship at Western Michigan University Homer Stryker MD School of Medicine in 2003 and a residency at University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in 2006. Dr. Mayer is board-certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in sports medicine as well as physical medicine and rehabilitation.