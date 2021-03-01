Steven E. Mayer, MD

Steven E. Mayer, MD

Northwestern Medicine

Sports Medicine Physician and Medical Director

Expertise: Sports MedicineHip DisordersJoint InjectionsKnee DisordersMusculoskeletal Medicinerunning injuries

Steven Mayer, MD, sports medicine physician and medical director of the Northwestern Medicine Running Medicine Clinic.
Dr. Mayer received a doctor of medicine from Indiana University School of Medicine in 2002. He completed an internship at Western Michigan University Homer Stryker MD School of Medicine in 2003 and a residency at University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in 2006. Dr. Mayer is board-certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in sports medicine as well as physical medicine and rehabilitation.

No Research/Citations

No Pitches / Articles Found

"If you are going to run on a busy trail or sidewalk where you might encounter a lot of people, "it would be advisable to have some form of facial covering,"

- Coronavirus: Should You Wear a Face Mask When You Run? Here's What a Doctor Says

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.1248