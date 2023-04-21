Dr. Seropian is a Professor of Medicine in the department of Internal Medicine, Section of Hematology, Yale University School of Medicine. He received his medical degree from George Washington University School of Medicine and completed residency and fellowship training at Yale-New Haven Hospital/Yale University School of Medicine in 1996. Dr. Seropian serves as Interim Director of the Stem Cell Transplant Program, Co-Director, Immune Effector Cell Therapy, and Chairman, Car-T Cell Joint Steering Committee, Yale-New Haven Hospital. Dr. Seropian’s research interests include methods to improve the outcomes of transplantation through use of novel anti-cancer agents and new methods of treating graft versus host disease Education & Training: Resident- Yale-New Haven Hospital (1994) Intern- Yale-New Haven Hospital (1992) MD- George Washington University (1991) BS- Tufts University (1984) Honors & Recognition: 2016 Yale Cancer Center Award for Clinical Excellence 2014 David S. Fischer Annual Award for Outstanding Teaching and Mentoring of Fellows in Hematology at Yale Cancer Center 1991 Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society AOA 1991 MD with Distinction at George Washington University School of Medicine 1989 Horowitz Award, NBME Part I at George Washington University School of Medicine