Dr. Sunghun Lim's research centers on the intersection between International Trade, Agricultural Development, Production, and Supply Chains. His primary research focus is studying how agricultural global value chains and international trade affect national economic outcomes, such as structural transformation, employment, food security, and international trade. His other research interest is understanding the ways in which farmers' risk attitudes toward uncertainty affect strategic agribusiness management, in the context of food security, contract farming, crop diversification, and supply chains. Prior to Texas Tech University, Dr. Lim worked as an adjunct faculty at St. Catherine University in St Paul, Augsburg University in Minneapolis, and Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota. He also researched at the University of Minnesota Extension's Applied Research and Evaluation Team. His primary job was leading large scale statewide impact studies in the topics, including the USDA-Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), healthy food choice experiments, farmers' markets, and local supply chains. In addition, he researched at the National Food Protection and Defense Institute (FPDI)'s Global Food Supply Chain Team, and the University of Minnesota's Center for Urban and Regional Affairs. Dr. Lim earned his Ph.D. in Applied Economics at the University of Minnesota, M.S. in Agricultural and Resource Economics, and B.A. in Economics both at the University of California-Davis (UC-Davis).