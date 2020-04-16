Supriya Munshaw (PhD in Computational Biology and Bioinformatics, Duke University) is a senior lecturer of practice at the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School. Her work focuses on the commercialization of early-stage technologies, especially in the life science and medical device industries. At the JHU Carey Business School, she teaches several courses including “Pharmaceutical Strategy,” “Design Lab,” and “New Product Development,” as well as Technology Entrepreneurship courses through the Carey Business School’s Executive Education program. She was one of the founders and organizers of the Johns Hopkins Bootcamp for Biomedical Entrepreneurs. Munshaw also has been involved in the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Baltimore by advising local tech, biotech, and med-tech startups. Additionally, she has been a member of the adjunct faculty of the National Science Foundation’s I-Corps program and has served on Small Business Innovation Research grant review panels at the National Institutes of Health.