Supriya Munshaw (PhD in Computational Biology and Bioinformatics, Duke University) is a senior lecturer of practice at the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School. Her work focuses on the commercialization of early-stage technologies, especially in the life science and medical device industries. At the JHU Carey Business School, she teaches several courses including “Pharmaceutical Strategy,” “Design Lab,” and “New Product Development,” as well as Technology Entrepreneurship courses through the Carey Business School’s Executive Education program. She was one of the founders and organizers of the Johns Hopkins Bootcamp for Biomedical Entrepreneurs. Munshaw also has been involved in the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Baltimore by advising local tech, biotech, and med-tech startups. Additionally, she has been a member of the adjunct faculty of the National Science Foundation’s I-Corps program and has served on Small Business Innovation Research grant review panels at the National Institutes of Health.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
High-throughput isolation of immunoglobulin genes from single human B cells and expression as monoclonal antibodies
|
226
|
2009
|
Initial antibodies binding to HIV-1 gp41 in acutely infected subjects are polyreactive and highly mutated
|
218
|
2011
|
H3N2 influenza infection elicits more cross-reactive and less clonally expanded anti-hemagglutinin antibodies than influenza vaccination
|
168
|
2011
|
Analysis of genetic linkage of HIV from couples enrolled in the HIV Prevention Trials Network 052 trial
|
123
|
2011
|
The role of viral introductions in sustaining community-based HIV epidemics in rural Uganda: evidence from spatial clustering, phylogenetics, and egocentric transmission models
|
121
|
2014
|
Reconstructing a B-cell clonal lineage. II. Mutation, selection, and affinity maturation
|
94
|
2014
|
SoDA2: a Hidden Markov Model approach for identification of immunoglobulin rearrangements
|
83
|
2010
|
Comparison of a high-resolution melting assay to next-generation sequencing for analysis of HIV diversity
|
60
|
2012
|
The 185/333 gene family is a rapidly diversifying host-defense gene cluster in the purple sea urchin Strongylocentrotus purpuratus
|
40
|
2008
|
Immunogenicity and cross-reactivity of a representative ancestral sequence in hepatitis C virus infection
|
29
|
2012
|
An outbreak of human parainfluenza virus 3 infection in an outpatient hematopoietic stem cell transplantation clinic
|
27
|
2012
|
Constraints on viral evolution during chronic hepatitis C virus infection arising from a common-source exposure
|
25
|
2012
|
A hepatitis C virus envelope polymorphism confers resistance to neutralization by polyclonal sera and broadly neutralizing monoclonal antibodies
|
23
|
2016
|
Computational reconstruction of Bole1a, a representative synthetic hepatitis C virus subtype 1a genome
|
22
|
2012
|
HIV type 1 polymerase gene polymorphisms are associated with phenotypic differences in replication capacity and disease progression
|
18
|
2014
|
Laser captured hepatocytes show association of butyrylcholinesterase gene loss and fibrosis progression in hepatitis C‐infected drug users
|
18
|
2012
|
Differential specificity of HIV incidence assays in HIV subtypes A and D-infected individuals from Rakai, Uganda
|
16
|
2013
|
Molecular epidemiology of HIV type 1 in Singapore and identification of novel CRF01_AE/B recombinant forms
|
15
|
2011
|
The influence of human capital and perceived university support on patent applications of biomedical investigators
|
13
|
2019
|
Use of a mobile app to augment psychotherapy in a community psychiatric clinic: feasibility and fidelity trial
|
4
|
2020
Supriya Munshaw, a senior lecturer at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, offers insights on the likely time frame for a coronavirus vaccine, the steps involved in developing one, the most promising candidates currently in the labs of biotech companies, and why, years after the MERS and SARS outbreaks, a coronavirus vaccine still has not been produced.
16-Apr-2020 10:35:36 AM EDT